Call for Entries for 2023 Professional and Student Awards Now Open

New awards category focused on transformative solutions to the climate crisis

ASLA is now accepting submissions for its 2023 Professional and Student Awards Program including a new category– the ASLA / International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Global Impact Award, which is focused on projects that address the climate crisis.

The ASLA Awards Program is the oldest and most prestigious in the landscape architecture profession. They honor the most innovative landscape architecture projects and the brightest ideas from up-and-coming landscape architecture students.

“Awards entries are highly competitive and showcase the projects that illustrate the highest achievement and creative solutions in the industry,” said Emily O’Mahoney, FASLA, PLA, President of ASLA. “I can’t wait to see what outstanding entries we will get for our new Award that honors the best climate action models!”

New this year, the ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category that demonstrates excellence in landscape architecture by addressing climate impacts through transformative action, scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA’s and IFLA’s climate action commitments.

ASLA bestows Professional Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research categories. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year.

The 2023 Professional Awards Jury includes:

Jury 1: General Design, Residential Design, & Urban Design

Chair: Kimberly Garza, ASLA, ATLAS Lab Inc.

Michel Borg, AIA, Page Think

Shuyi Chang, ASLA, SWA

Chingwen Cheng, PhD, ASLA, Arizona State University

Claude Cormier, FASLA, Claude Cormier & Associates

Jamie Maslyn Larson, FASLA, Tohono Chul

Garry Meus, National Capital Commission

Jennifer Nitzky, FASLA, Studio HIP

Jury 2 – Analysis & Planning ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award, Research & Communications

Chair: Maura Rockcastle, ASLA, Ten x Ten

Camille Applewhite, ASLA, Site Design Group

Stephanie Grigsby, ASLA, Design Workshop, Inc

Mitchell Silver, Hon. ASLA, McAdams

Michael Stanley, FASLA, Dream Design International, Inc.

Michael Todoran, The Landscape Architecture Podcast

Yujia Wang, ASLA, University of Nebraska

Joining the professional awards jury for the selection of the Analysis & Planning – ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award category will be a representative on behalf of the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA).

Monica Pallares, IFLA Americas

Also, joining the professional jury for the selection of the Research Category will be representatives on behalf of the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF) and the Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA).

Dongying LI, Texas A&M, CELA Representative

Jenn Engelke, ASLA, University of Washington, LAF Representative

ASLA bestows Student Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis and Planning, Communications, Research, Student Community Service, and Student Collaboration.

The 2023 Student Awards Jury includes:

Jury 1 – General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Student Collaboration

Chair: Michael Grove, FASLA, Sasaki

Haley Blakeman, FASLA, Louisiana State University

Adriana Hernández Aguirre, ASLA, Coleman & Associates

David Jung, FASLA, AECOM

Christina Hite, ASLA, Dix-Hite

Ellen Stewart, ASLA, City of St Paul

Mark Yoes, FAIA, W X Y architecture + urban design

Jury 2 – Analysis & Planning, Research, Communications, & Student Community Service

Chair: Kofi Boone, FASLA, NC State University

Keven Graham, FASLA, Terra Engineering

Dalton LaVoie, ASLA, Stantec

Stephanie Onwenu, ASLA, Detroit Collaborative Design

Naomi Sachs, ASLA, University Maryland

Andrew Sargeant, ASLA, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress

Professional Awards: Registration must be received no later than 11:59 pm PST on Friday, February 24, 2023. Submissions are due no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Student Awards: Registration must be received no later than 11:59 pm PST on Friday, May 5, 2023. Submissions are due no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine and are honored at a special Awards Presentation ceremony at the ASLA 2023 Conference on Landscape Architecture held October 27-30 in Minneapolis, MN.