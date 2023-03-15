Submit Projects: Rosa Barba Casanovas International Landscape Architecture Prize

The Rosa Barba Casanovas International Landscape Architecture Prize seeks to honor the “best and most innovative practices in landscape architecture.” The 2023 prize will be awarded to a landscape that was built between 2017 to 2022. The winner will take home €15,000 (US $15,879) and a signed lithograph by Spanish artist Perico Pastor.
All projects submitted for the prize will be published in the biennial’s book catalogue and featured in an exhibition in Barcelona, Spain, and a website. And 7-11 finalists will be invited by the prize jury to go to Barcelona and lecture at the biennial symposium, which will be held November 27-28, 2023.
The prize jury includes:
- Gareth Doherty, ASLA, associate professor of landscape architecture at the Harvard Graduate School of Design
- Martha Fajardo, a Colombian landscape architect and architect
- Julio Gaeta, an architect and founder of ELARQA, a research center
- Bruno Marques, president of the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA), registered landscape architect, and university educator.
- Kotchakorn Voraakhom, International ASLA, founder of Landprocess
The organizers state that since the first biennial in 1999, the prize has been a “barometer” of “trends, social concerns,” and achievement in the field of landscape architecture. Prize winners reflect the best examples of “intervention [in] and recovery of landscape and territory.”
The deadline to submit projects is May 30, 2023. The submission fee is €90 (US$95). Each landscape architecture firm can submit a maximum of five projects.
Explore past winners, including the 2021 winner — Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn, New York, designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates.