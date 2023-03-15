Submit Projects: Rosa Barba Casanovas International Landscape Architecture Prize

Jared Green
ASLA 2018 Professional General Design Award of Excellence. Brooklyn Bridge Park: A Twenty Year Transformation. Brooklyn, NY, USA. Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Inc. / Julienne Schaer

The Rosa Barba Casanovas International Landscape Architecture Prize seeks to honor the “best and most innovative practices in landscape architecture.” The 2023 prize will be awarded to a landscape that was built between 2017 to 2022. The winner will take home €15,000 (US $15,879) and a signed lithograph by Spanish artist Perico Pastor.

All projects submitted for the prize will be published in the biennial’s book catalogue and featured in an exhibition in Barcelona, Spain, and a website. And 7-11 finalists will be invited by the prize jury to go to Barcelona and lecture at the biennial symposium, which will be held November 27-28, 2023.

The prize jury includes:

  • Gareth Doherty, ASLA, associate professor of landscape architecture at the Harvard Graduate School of Design
  • Martha Fajardo, a Colombian landscape architect and architect
  • Julio Gaeta, an architect and founder of ELARQA, a research center
  • Bruno Marques, president of the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA), registered landscape architect, and university educator.
  • Kotchakorn Voraakhom, International ASLA, founder of Landprocess

The organizers state that since the first biennial in 1999, the prize has been a “barometer” of “trends, social concerns,” and achievement in the field of landscape architecture. Prize winners reflect the best examples of “intervention [in] and recovery of landscape and territory.”

The deadline to submit projects is May 30, 2023. The submission fee is €90 (US$95). Each landscape architecture firm can submit a maximum of five projects.

Explore past winners, including the 2021 winner — Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn, New York, designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates.

