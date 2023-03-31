Videos: ASLA Climate Action Plan

At the ASLA 2022 Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Francisco, ASLA launched its Climate Action Plan and Climate Action Field Guide for ASLA Members.

The plan and guide chart a pathway for landscape architects to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions in their projects and operations and increase carbon sequestration by 2040.

The plan was developed by a high-profile Task Force of five landscape architects chaired by Pamela Conrad, ASLA, founder of Climate Positive Design, and a 17-member Advisory Group. It outlines a bold vision for 2040 and a set of 71 actions to be taken by 2025.

By 2040, all landscape architecture projects will simultaneously:

Achieve zero embodied and operational emissions and increase carbon sequestration

Provide significant economic benefits in the form of measurable ecosystem services, health co-benefits, sequestration, and green jobs

Address climate injustices, empower communities, and increase equitable distribution of climate investments

Restore ecosystems and increase and protect biodiversity

Watch a 13-minute overview of the vision and goals of the plan by ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen during the ASLA 2022 Conference opening general session (see video above).

Then, watch a 60-min presentation on the three goals and six key initiatives of the plan and field guide:

Speakers include the ASLA Climate Action Plan Task Force:

Pamela Conrad, ASLA, Task Force Chair and founder of Climate Positive Design

Diane Jones Allen, FASLA, Task Force Member and Director, Program in Landscape Architecture, University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), and Principal Landscape Architect, DesignJones, LLC

José M. Almiñana, FASLA, Task Force Member and Principal, Andropogon Associates, Ltd.

Sarah Fitzgerald, ASLA, Task Force Member and Associate, SWA Group

Vaughn Rinner, FASLA, Task Force Member and former ASLA President

Also available is a 90-min in-depth discussion on successful climate advocacy strategies at the local, state, and federal levels:

Speakers include:

Aida Curtis, ASLA, Climate Action Committee Subcommittee on Climate Leadership and Communications Co-Chair and co-founder of Curtis + Rogers Design Studio

Sarah Fitzgerald, ASLA, Task Force Member and Associate, SWA Group

Dalton LaVoie, ASLA, Senior Associate, Stantec

Lastly, LANDAU Design+Technology, led by Chris Landau, ASLA, was inspired by the plan, so they decided to put together this fantastic 3-minute animation to spread the word.

We can all take steps together to achieve zero emissions by 2040. How can you advance the goals of plan this year? Learn more at asla.org/climate