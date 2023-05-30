Apply Today: Women of Color Licensure Advancement Program

By Elizabeth Hebron

Apply to be part of the 2023-25 Women of Color Licensure Advancement Program. This program supports women of color pursuing licensure and increases racial and gender diversity within the profession.

Now in its second year, the program will provide 10 women of color with a two-year, personalized experience that includes up to $3,500 to cover the cost of sections of the Landscape Architectural Registration Exam (LARE), along with funding for and access to exam preparation courses and resources, and mentorship from a licensed landscape architect. Applications are due June 30.

Program eligibility requires the individual to:

Be a current ASLA member in good standing or eligible for ASLA membership at the associate, full, or affiliate membership levels

Identify as a woman and be a person of color

And be eligible to sit for the LARE in the state where they are pursuing licensure.

According to the U.S. Census and ASLA data, approximately 18.5 percent of the U.S. population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, while only 6 percent of ASLA members do. 13.4 percent of the U.S. population identifies as African American, but only 2.14 percent of ASLA members do. 1.3 percent of the U.S. population identifies as American Indian or Alaska Natives, but only 0.45 percent of ASLA members do. And 6.2 percent of the U.S. population identifies as Asian and Pacific Islander while 13.5 percent of ASLA members do, but ASLA doesn’t separate Asian from Asian American members in its data.

The statistics are telling, and as outlined in the Racial Equity Plan of Action, ASLA is committed to fostering equity and inclusion within the profession and making significant strides to ensure that the makeup of the profession closely mirrors the communities landscape architects serve.

Applications to the program are due June 30. Learn about the program and how to apply.

To help ASLA grow and expand the program, visit the ASLA Fund to donate today.

Elizabeth Hebron, Hon. ASLA, is director of state government affairs at ASLA.