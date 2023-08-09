Game Changers 2023: Climate Action

By Katie Riddle

Do you have an idea that will change how landscape architects approach climate action? It takes big ideas to move a profession forward – ideas from different perspectives, voices, and backgrounds. Those big ideas could come from you. This is a great opportunity to share ideas and concepts under development that will drive innovation on climate action.

During these fast-paced, innovative talks, you will have just seven minutes to share your game changing idea at the ASLA 2023 Conference on Landscape Architecture, October 27-30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Submissions from first-time presenters, students, emerging professionals, and allied professionals are encouraged.

The ASLA Climate Action Plan seeks to transform the practice of landscape architecture by 2040 through actions taken by ASLA and its members focused on climate mitigation and adaptation, ecological restoration, biodiversity, equity, and economic development. This year, we ask submissions focus on a Climate Action Plan goal:

Practice: Scale Up Climate Positive Approaches

Equity: Empower Communities to Achieve Climate Justice

Advocacy: Build Coalitions for Climate Action

The possibilities for action are endless. You can find many ideas suggested in the Climate Action Field Guide. Sharing new ideas, data, metrics, and tools will help the entire landscape architecture community become better at this work.

The top submissions will be invited to present their game changing idea at Practice Basecamp at the ASLA 2023 Conference. The winning game changer, selected by a jury, will receive a $500 prize to put toward professional development opportunities and 30 percent off registration to the conference.

How to Enter

Your Information: Tell us about yourself. Please include all social media handles so we can tag you!

Game Changer Written Description: Pitch this talk to attendees in two sentences. How will your idea change the field?

Video: Submit a short, cell phone-quality video describing your game changing idea (one-minute, resolution of 1920×1080, with a 16:9 aspect ratio in MP4 format). No fancy production required. Most importantly, have fun with it! The video must be under one-minute to be eligible.

Eligibility

Landscape architecture professionals, who are graduates of a landscape architecture program recognized by ASLA and landscape architecture students wishing to present at the conference, need to be active ASLA members.

Allied professionals are encouraged to both submit and speak, but are not required to be ASLA members.

Submission and Review Process

Submit your Game Changers idea by August 24 (12:00 Noon CST).

The top submissions will advance and be chosen to present at the conference by popular vote.

On August 26, presenters of the top submissions will be notified they are moving onto popular vote. Popular voting is August 27-28. Presenters will be notified by early September.

Katie Riddle, ASLA, is director of professional practice at ASLA.