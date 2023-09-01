ASLA Announces 2023 Student Awards

Thirty Student Award winners represent a bright future for the landscape architecture profession

By Lisa Hardaway

ASLA announced its 2023 Student Awards. Winners showcase innovation and represent the highest level of achievement among the future of the profession. All winners and their schools are listed below.

Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year and are listed below. The 30 winners were chosen out of 372 entries.

“I’m always excited to see the winners of the student awards because of the range of creativity, especially in the area of community engagement which is the future of our profession,” said ASLA President Emily O’Mahoney, FASLA. “This year’s winners are dedicated to making landscapes more accessible to more people and helping communities grapple with the climate and biodiversity crises.”

“These award winners are the brightest stars in landscape architecture programs around the country and internationally,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “When I visit campuses, I’m so impressed and energized by the way our students are committed to helping communities solve some of the biggest challenges. The projects represented in these awards speak to that commitment.”

Award recipients will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2023 Conference on Landscape Architecture in Minneapolis, MN., October 27-30.

Award Categories

General Design

Award of Excellence

Reviving Yanomami Rights: Plant Matrix for Mercury Management

Shanghai Jiao Tong University；Sichuan University；Southeast University；China Architecture Design & Research Group

Honor Award

A Self-Help Plan Based on Productive Green Space Systems

Huazhong Agricultural University

Honor Award

Re(de)fining Decomposition

University of Virginia

Honor Award

The Oasis of Baer’s Pochard : Humanity in Harmony with Wetlands

Wuhan University/ Huazhong Agricultural University

Residential Design

Honor Award

Gentrification Vaccine: a pioneering housing paradigm for Long Beach

Sichuan Agricultural University

Honor Award

From Shelter to Home

University of Oregon

Urban Design

Honor Award

Harvest the Wind: Reshaping Urban Heat Island Through Urban Farming

Soochow University & Louisiana State University

Honor Award

The Gift of Volcanoes

Chongqing University; Milan Polytechnic University; University College London

Analysis & Planning

Honor Award

Hydrological Enclave: Adaptive Management of Non-water Supply Reservoir

University of Hong Kong

Honor Award

Retrieve the Lost Treasure: Forest Rehabilitation in Madagascar

Southeast University

Honor Award

Confrontation or Symbiosis

Northeast Forestry University, Tongji University

Honor Award

Designing Healthy Places in the American South: Montezuma, Georgia

University of Georgia

Honor Award

Design Tactics for Climate-Based Migration in Biodiversity Corridors

North Carolina State University

Student Collaboration

Award of Excellence

On the Edge: a Climate Adaptive Park for the Battleship NC Memorial

North Carolina State University

Honor Award

Dynamic Roots

North Carolina State University

Honor Award

Caretakers + Placemakers of New Orleans

Louisiana State University

Communications

Honor Award

Art (that) Worlds: Design Guidelines for Equitable Public Art

Kansas State University

Honor Award

Walk to Learn: Exploratory Children’s Field Journal for Epping Way

Mississippi State University

Honor Award

Point of Confluence: Re-thinking Large Landscape Infrastructure Design

University of Southern California

Honor Award

Children’s Book and Learning Games on Indiana Native Plants & Habitats

Purdue University

Honor Award

The UC Davis Sheepmowers Project

University of California, Davis

Research

Award of Excellence

The Play Value of Plants

Texas Tech University

Honor Award

Advancing Trauma-Informed Landscape Architecture

North Carolina State University

Honor Award

Designing Spectrums

Cornell University

Honor Award

Equity in Landscape Architecture: Black Students’ Perspectives

Kansas State University

Honor Award

Built on Thawing Ice: Socio-Ecological Design in a Warming Arctic City

University of Virginia

Honor Award

Toward Dynamic Optimization: Combining AI and EBHDL for the Elderly

South China Agricultural University

Honor Award

Unearthing Water Efficiency: Clay Pot Irrigation Design & Fabrication

University of Oregon

Student Community Service



Award of Excellence

Rooted in Resiliency

Iowa State University

Honor Award

Collaboration & Sharing: Promoting Healthy Life in a Low-Income Community

Anhui University

The 2023 Student Awards Jury includes:

Jury 1 – General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Student Collaboration

Chair: Michael Grove, FASLA, Sasaki

Haley Blakeman, FASLA, LSU

David Jung, FASLA, AECOM

Adriana Hernández Aguirre, ASLA, Coleman & Associates

Christina Hite, ASLA, Dix-Hite

Ellen Stewart, ASLA, City of St Paul

Mark Yoes, FAIA, W X Y architecture + urban design

Jury 2–Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research & Student Community Service

Chair: Kofi Boone, FASLA, NC State University

Keven Graham, FASLA, Terra Engineering

Dalton LaVoie, ASLA, Stantec

Stephanie Onwenu, ASLA, Detroit Collaborative Design

Naomi Sachs, ASLA, University Maryland / Therapeutic Landscape Network

Andrew Sargeant, ASLA, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress