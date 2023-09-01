ASLA Announces 2023 Student Awards

Thirty Student Award winners represent a bright future for the landscape architecture profession
By Lisa Hardaway
ASLA announced its 2023 Student Awards. Winners showcase innovation and represent the highest level of achievement among the future of the profession. All winners and their schools are listed below.
Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year and are listed below. The 30 winners were chosen out of 372 entries.
“I’m always excited to see the winners of the student awards because of the range of creativity, especially in the area of community engagement which is the future of our profession,” said ASLA President Emily O’Mahoney, FASLA. “This year’s winners are dedicated to making landscapes more accessible to more people and helping communities grapple with the climate and biodiversity crises.”
“These award winners are the brightest stars in landscape architecture programs around the country and internationally,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “When I visit campuses, I’m so impressed and energized by the way our students are committed to helping communities solve some of the biggest challenges. The projects represented in these awards speak to that commitment.”
Award recipients will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2023 Conference on Landscape Architecture in Minneapolis, MN., October 27-30.
Award Categories
General Design
Award of Excellence
Reviving Yanomami Rights: Plant Matrix for Mercury Management
Shanghai Jiao Tong University；Sichuan University；Southeast University；China Architecture Design & Research Group
Honor Award
A Self-Help Plan Based on Productive Green Space Systems
Huazhong Agricultural University
Honor Award
Re(de)fining Decomposition
University of Virginia
Honor Award
The Oasis of Baer’s Pochard : Humanity in Harmony with Wetlands
Wuhan University/ Huazhong Agricultural University
Residential Design
Honor Award
Gentrification Vaccine: a pioneering housing paradigm for Long Beach
Sichuan Agricultural University
Honor Award
From Shelter to Home
University of Oregon
Urban Design
Honor Award
Harvest the Wind: Reshaping Urban Heat Island Through Urban Farming
Soochow University & Louisiana State University
Honor Award
The Gift of Volcanoes
Chongqing University; Milan Polytechnic University; University College London
Analysis & Planning
Honor Award
Hydrological Enclave: Adaptive Management of Non-water Supply Reservoir
University of Hong Kong
Honor Award
Retrieve the Lost Treasure: Forest Rehabilitation in Madagascar
Southeast University
Honor Award
Confrontation or Symbiosis
Northeast Forestry University, Tongji University
Honor Award
Designing Healthy Places in the American South: Montezuma, Georgia
University of Georgia
Honor Award
Design Tactics for Climate-Based Migration in Biodiversity Corridors
North Carolina State University
Student Collaboration
Award of Excellence
On the Edge: a Climate Adaptive Park for the Battleship NC Memorial
North Carolina State University
Honor Award
Dynamic Roots
North Carolina State University
Honor Award
Caretakers + Placemakers of New Orleans
Louisiana State University
Communications
Honor Award
Art (that) Worlds: Design Guidelines for Equitable Public Art
Kansas State University
Honor Award
Walk to Learn: Exploratory Children’s Field Journal for Epping Way
Mississippi State University
Honor Award
Point of Confluence: Re-thinking Large Landscape Infrastructure Design
University of Southern California
Honor Award
Children’s Book and Learning Games on Indiana Native Plants & Habitats
Purdue University
Honor Award
The UC Davis Sheepmowers Project
University of California, Davis
Research
Award of Excellence
The Play Value of Plants
Texas Tech University
Honor Award
Advancing Trauma-Informed Landscape Architecture
North Carolina State University
Honor Award
Designing Spectrums
Cornell University
Honor Award
Equity in Landscape Architecture: Black Students’ Perspectives
Kansas State University
Honor Award
Built on Thawing Ice: Socio-Ecological Design in a Warming Arctic City
University of Virginia
Honor Award
Toward Dynamic Optimization: Combining AI and EBHDL for the Elderly
South China Agricultural University
Honor Award
Unearthing Water Efficiency: Clay Pot Irrigation Design & Fabrication
University of Oregon
Student Community Service
Award of Excellence
Rooted in Resiliency
Iowa State University
Honor Award
Collaboration & Sharing: Promoting Healthy Life in a Low-Income Community
Anhui University
The 2023 Student Awards Jury includes:
Jury 1 – General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Student Collaboration
Chair: Michael Grove, FASLA, Sasaki
Haley Blakeman, FASLA, LSU
David Jung, FASLA, AECOM
Adriana Hernández Aguirre, ASLA, Coleman & Associates
Christina Hite, ASLA, Dix-Hite
Ellen Stewart, ASLA, City of St Paul
Mark Yoes, FAIA, W X Y architecture + urban design
Jury 2–Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research & Student Community Service
Chair: Kofi Boone, FASLA, NC State University
Keven Graham, FASLA, Terra Engineering
Dalton LaVoie, ASLA, Stantec
Stephanie Onwenu, ASLA, Detroit Collaborative Design
Naomi Sachs, ASLA, University Maryland / Therapeutic Landscape Network
Andrew Sargeant, ASLA, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress