Call for Entries to the ASLA 2024 Professional Awards Program Now Open

ASLA is now accepting submissions for its 2024 Professional Award Program.
Registration deadline: February 23
Submission deadline: March 15
The ASLA Awards Program is the oldest and most prestigious in the landscape architecture profession. They honor the most innovative landscape architecture projects and the brightest ideas from up-and-coming landscape architecture students.
ASLA bestows Professional Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, and Research categories. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence.
The ASLA / International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category that demonstrates excellence in landscape architecture by addressing climate impacts through transformative action, scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA’s and IFLA’s climate action commitments.
In addition, the Landmark Award is bestowed upon a distinguished landscape architecture project completed between 15 and 50 years ago that retains its original design integrity and contributes many benefits to the surrounding community.
The 2024 Professional Awards Jury includes:
Jury 1: General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Landmark Award
Chair Jury 1: Jennifer Nitzky, FASLA, Studio HIP
Members:
- Michelle Delk, FASLA, Snohetta
- Kyle Fiddelke, FASLA, OJB
- John Gendall, Chapter Agency
- Devon Henry, Hon ASLA, Team Henry Enterprises, LLC
- Marc Miller, ASLA, Penn State
- Chelina Odbert, Hon. ASLA, Kounkuey Design Initiative
- Michele Shelor, ASLA, Colwell Shelor LA
- Lance Thies, ASLA, City of Rockport
Jury 2: Analysis & Planning ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award, Research, Communications & Landmark Award
Chair Jury 2: Glenn LaRue Smith, FASLA, PUSH Studio LLC
Members:
- Luis Gonzalez, ASLA, EYA, LLC
- Anyeley Hallova, Adre Development
- Rebecca Leonard, ASLA, Lionheart Studio
- Frank Edgerton Martin, Frank Edgerton Martin
- Mary Pat McGuire, ASLA, University of Illinois
- Ramon Murray, FASLA, Murray Design Group
- Marion Pressley, FASLA, Pressley Associates
- Darneka Waters, ASLA, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation
IFLA Representative: Monica Pallares, IFLA America Region
CELA Representative: Dongying Li, Texas A&M University
LAF Representative: Austin Allen, ASLA, University of Texas at Arlington
Student Awards information will be released by early February.