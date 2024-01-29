Call for Entries to the ASLA 2024 Professional Awards Program Now Open

ASLA is now accepting submissions for its 2024 Professional Award Program.

Registration deadline: February 23

Submission deadline: March 15

The ASLA Awards Program is the oldest and most prestigious in the landscape architecture profession. They honor the most innovative landscape architecture projects and the brightest ideas from up-and-coming landscape architecture students.

ASLA bestows Professional Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, and Research categories. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence.

The ASLA / International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category that demonstrates excellence in landscape architecture by addressing climate impacts through transformative action, scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA’s and IFLA’s climate action commitments.

In addition, the Landmark Award is bestowed upon a distinguished landscape architecture project completed between 15 and 50 years ago that retains its original design integrity and contributes many benefits to the surrounding community.

The 2024 Professional Awards Jury includes:

Jury 1: General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Landmark Award

Chair Jury 1: Jennifer Nitzky, FASLA, Studio HIP

Members:

Michelle Delk, FASLA, Snohetta

Kyle Fiddelke, FASLA, OJB

John Gendall, Chapter Agency

Devon Henry, Hon ASLA, Team Henry Enterprises, LLC

Marc Miller, ASLA, Penn State

Chelina Odbert, Hon. ASLA, Kounkuey Design Initiative

Michele Shelor, ASLA, Colwell Shelor LA

Lance Thies, ASLA, City of Rockport

Jury 2: Analysis & Planning ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award, Research, Communications & Landmark Award

Chair Jury 2: Glenn LaRue Smith, FASLA, PUSH Studio LLC

Members:

Luis Gonzalez, ASLA, EYA, LLC

Anyeley Hallova, Adre Development

Rebecca Leonard, ASLA, Lionheart Studio

Frank Edgerton Martin, Frank Edgerton Martin

Mary Pat McGuire, ASLA, University of Illinois

Ramon Murray, FASLA, Murray Design Group

Marion Pressley, FASLA, Pressley Associates

Darneka Waters, ASLA, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation

IFLA Representative: Monica Pallares, IFLA America Region

CELA Representative: Dongying Li, Texas A&M University

LAF Representative: Austin Allen, ASLA, University of Texas at Arlington

Student Awards information will be released by early February.