Who knew? You can turn those leftover soda bottles into a vertical garden with some supplies and a bit of crafting skills. This is Do-It-Yourself (DIY) vertical gardening.
This concept come to us from Brazilian design firm Rosenbaum, as part of their partnership with TV producer Luciano Huck. According to This Is Colossal, this is part of a series where “teams went through dozens of Brazilian homes” in an attempt to execute “dramatic makeovers of interior and exterior spaces.”
This urban garden, which was featured in their 48th home in the series, was such a hit that Rosenbaum released these instructions so anyone create their own. The instructions are in Portuguese, so here is a version translated into English:
Materials
• 2-liter plastic bottle, empty and clean
• Scissors
• Clothesline rope, twine, or wire
• Washers (two per bottle if rope or wire is chosen)
• Dirt
• Seedlings (herbs, vegetables, or other plants are all OK)
Instructions
To secure the bottles, you must make two holes at the bottom of the cylinder and two at the top of the bottle. See the pictures for an example.
In addition to the holes to pass the rope, you need a small hole in the bottom of the bottle. The water used to irrigate the seedling needs to drain.
After that, thread the string through a hole and pull out through the other.
Note: Many people have asked how to make sure the bottles do not “slip” on the rope (or string or cordage). Either tie a large knot in the rope or tie the knot around a washer.
Then simply stretch and attach the rope to the wall.
This guest post is by Phil Stamper, ASLA PR and Communications Coordinator, American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA)
Image credits: Rosenbaum, via This Is Colossal
There have to be more creative ways to introduce plant material to wall surfaces than this.
This is not appealing at all. Clever doesn’t automatically promise success. Furthermore, how much time and/or wasted water is required for this wall? I’d be curious to know.
I LOVE IT! I think this is totally appealing and unique. What an excellent and creative idea
This would be a cute project for elementary school kids.
This is such a great idea! We are actually putting this wall in at our elementary school as a part of the green living program.
how do you attach rope to concrete walls?
You either have to use tape or use a nail.
Great for the ecosystem. Helps keep plastic bottles out of landfills and waterways.
Probably not concrete, but rather rendered blue board or the equivalent. In which case hooks or screw in loops. If it were concrete, use a masonry bit, wall plugs and galvanised screws
What are the best plants for this not much room for roots
Lettuces, strawberries, herbs for example
Succulents would be ideal in these since they don’t need a lot of water.
Love you idea, in Germany we have only returnable bottles. Whenever I´m in the nearby Netherlands I took my old plastic bottles home and this summer I will try out your idea. I hope the bottle curtain will not beat against the wall, when it´s windy or upset on the floor.:-)
I dont have enough space for a garden. But i will try this idea its very clever and i love herbs
This would be great for a class science project where each child/student can water and manage their own planting. BUT if this was for home use…it would be too time consuming to maintain, groom, fertilize and water it regularly. Also, when your done with this project, too much water would be needed to clean and recycle the bottles.
This is great and I’m just thinking about when the plastic heats up from the sun and chemicals leaching into the soil…do you have any information on that?
I’ve always wondered about this, too. It’s not just this case but nursery pots ar always plastic. Irrigation lines are plastic that degrades into flaky bits impossible to contain. But what is the cost effective alternative.
I should add that I don’t think PET, which is what soda bottles are made of as far as I know, are known to leach much.
Many thanks to Rosenblum for this concept n of course thx to Phil for your efforts. Good project. some people can always comment in the negative but i personally it’s a good one giving place for numerous plants. Seems best for compound walls.
Have some modification ideas
1. I feel instead of washers one can use simple pant buttons
2. One can always wind the lower end of the rope around something heavy like a rock/brick or just nail it
Dirt? Really? Soil, soil mix, etc. anything but DIRT! Dirt is what you put in a dust bin, soil or a soil mix, well, if you are really a landscape architect, you know the difference, have specified difference mixes for different purposes, and understand the complex and life giving properties of soil. Enough said.
Better not to make plastic bottles in the first place.