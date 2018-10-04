DesignIntelligence 2018 Landscape Architecture Program Rankings

DesignIntelligence recently announced its 2018 landscape architecture graduate and undergraduate program rankings. For the fourth year in a row, Louisiana State University (LSU) was deemed the “most admired” undergraduate landscape architecture program. And for the 14th consecutive year, Harvard University retained its dominance as the “most admired” graduate program, in the annual survey conducted by DesignIntelligence on behalf of the Design Futures Council.

Detailed rankings are available in the 18th listing of most admired schools, which assesses program rankings and education trends in architecture, landscape architecture, and interior design.

Respondents from 6,000 hiring professionals, 5,000 students, and 350 professors ranked the schools, a much broader survey than in previous editions.

DesignIntelligence now lists all 25 most admired undergraduate and graduate school rankings on their website for free.

Bachelor of Landscape Architecture Degree Rankings (top 10):

1) Louisiana State University

2) Cornell University

3) Pennsylvania State University

4) University of Georgia

5) Ohio State University

6) California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo

7) Purdue University

8) Iowa State University

9) Texas A&M University

10) Michigan State University

See the full list of 25 most admired undergraduate schools at DesignIntelligence.

Master of Landscape Architecture Degree Rankings (top 10):

1) Harvard University

2) University of Pennsylvania

3) Cornell University

4) Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas

5) Louisiana State University

6) University of California, Berkeley

7) University of Virginia

8) University of Georgia

9) Rhode Island School of Design

10) Ohio State University

See the full list of 25 most admired graduate schools at DesignIntelligence.

In a major change from previous rankings, DesignIntelligence now lists rankings for twelve focus areas, including: communications and presentation skills; construction materials and methods; design technologies; design theory and practice; engineering fundamentals; healthy built environments; interdisciplinary studies; transdisciplinary collaboration across architecture, engineering, and construction; project planning and management; practice management; research; and sustainable built environments / adaptive design / resilient design.

In the sustainable built environments / adaptive design / resilient design, communications and presentation skills, design technologies, design theory and practice, and interdisciplinary studies focus areas, Louisiana State University is top of the list for undergraduate programs and Harvard University takes the lead in graduate programs.

Check out our archive of 2017-2009 rankings.