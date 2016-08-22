15 of the Best Instagram Accounts for Landscape Architects

📸 by @jcourtial | tag a friend | See original post for more details. #drone #aerial #dji #drones #quadcopter #aerialphotography #djiphantom #aerialview #djiglobal #dronestagram #droneoftheday #phantom3 #dronelife #droneporn #aerialphoto #djicreator #aerialvideo #aerialcinematography #dronevideos #dronesdaily #djiphantom3 #aerialfilming #dronesetc #dronephotography #aerialvideography #dronefootage #instadrone #inspire1 #djiuk @djiglobal
Instagram is a great way to get inspired, but there are over 500 million active accounts, so who should you follow? For landscape architects, fresh ideas can be found from following other landscape architects, but also those outside the field: artists, technologists, illustrators, and designers. Here are a few of my favorite Instagram accounts, which offer unique imagery and perspectives.
Please use the comments section to let us know other Instagram accounts you enjoy.
Drone photographers (see above) are just starting to test the medium. Aerial Aesthetics provides a steady stream of some of the best images this technology has to offer.
The worst thing you can say about Beeple, AKA Mike Winkleman is that some of his work is derivative. But that’s inevitable when you’ve created a new piece of art everyday for the last 3,400 days and counting. Beeple’s “every days” have inspired many. Some of his recent work shows a fascination with vast, arid landscapes.
This image of Mount Sharp was taken in the "Kimberly" area back in 2014. It has recently been determined by Mars Science Laboratory #MSL project scientists that billions of years ago Mars was capable of storing water in lakes for extended time periods. This image was color balanced so the rocks and sky would look almost as if they were on Earth.
The best Instagram account to follow for photos of the gorgeous Martian landscape is NASA’s, whose Curiosity Rover is currently exploring the base of Mt. Sharp, an 18,000 foot peak rising up out of a 96 mile-wide crater.
Bradley Munkowitz, AKA Gmunk, is a boundary-pushing digital artist, videographer, and photographer. His current series of infrared landscape photos is breathtaking, and he also has a great eye for patterns, textures, and materials.
New York could soon have its own hanging #gardens. The New York State #Pavilion was recently the center of attention for a competition to revive its grandeur from the days of the World’s Fair. Architects and designers submitted hundreds of ideas to restore the landmark’s standing and function in a modern world. The winning “Hanging Gardens” #design of a suspended greenhouse blew judges away with its plan to repurpose materials from the pavilion and feature plants and greenery native to the Northeast region of the country. #newyorkcity
This account offers eco-architecture renderings and interior design photos, with some great landscape design mixed in.
This is one of my favourite environmental sculptures. "Levitated Mass" is designed by Michael Heizer. 📍Located in #LACMA, #LosAngeles, #California. #Landscape #Architecture #LandscapeArchitecture #ArchiLovers #Innovative #Design #Modern #InstaArch #Landscaping #Arquitectura #LandscapeDesign #Architect #HomeDesign #Lifestyle #Style #Interiors #Abstract #ArchitectureLovers #Decorating #Lighting #Facade #ArchiDaily #Luxury #GreenWall #Hardscape #ArchDaily #Minimal
A good compilation of images of modern and classic landscape design.
Master Landscapers Association
Sydney Park Reuse Project Wins Top Design Award | @cityofsydney largest environmental projects to date, Sydney Park Water Re-Use Project, has received the annual Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS) Design Award, adding to its accolades since its official opening by the Lord Mayor in July 2015. The Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences museum showcases excellence and innovation in technology, engineering, design and science. Since 1992, the MAAS Design Award recognises the important role for design in harnessing the challenges of science and technology – the winner selected from all categories of the annual Good Design Awards. The Sydney Park Water Re-Use Project is an intersection of design, art, science and ecology, an outcome achieved by the collaboration landscape architects Turf Design Studio and Environmental Partnership (TDEP), Alluvium (water and environment), Dragonfly Environmental (ecology) Turpin + Crawford Studio (public art) and LNA Member @designlandscapes (landscape construction and storm water harvesting) source credits The Urban Developer @theurbandeveloper #sydney #urbandesign #environmental #sustainability #rainwaterharvesting #reuseproject #landscapedesign #parks #communityparks #landscapearchitecture #gabionwalls #lnamember #awardwinning #turfdesignstudio #tdep
Master Landscapers Association offers some examples of modern landscape design that most people may not otherwise come across. Plenty of Australian flora and construction process photos, too.
Congratulations Photo: @danyeidphotography — 🎇🔦YOU OWN THE NIGHT🔦🎇 — Location: Dubai 😎🔦 — Selected By: @midnight_photography — #nightphotography _________________________ #np_danyeidphotography #agameoftones #gununkaresi #longexposureoftheday #worldcaptures #amazing_longexpo #ic_longexpo #Hdr_greece #ig_worldclub #earthofficial #earthexperience #hdr_pics #global_hotshotz #hotshotz #world_shotz #big_shotz #special_shots #artofvisuals #main_vision #worldspotz #worldbestshot #worldbestshot_ig #earth_deluxe #beautifuldestinations #jaw_dropping_shots #destination_wow #thegreatoutdoors **********************************
Nighttime photography is extremely challenging, but offers great creative opportunities. The Night Photography account consolidates the most creative, dramatic nighttime shots into one feed, giving many perspectives on life in the dark.
Oehme van Sweden is one of the few landscape architecture firms to curate a compelling Instagram account. Vivid photos of plantings, works in progress, life around the office, and a fairly regular output of new content, make this feed stand out.
Photojournalist Katie Orlinsky captures everyday life, focusing on marginalized communities. Her recent series of photos from Alaska shows how integral the land and sea are to everyday life.
Fast sketches #landscapearchitecture #landscapedesign #project #landarch #art #sketch #ARQSKETCH #artschool #artist #archilovers #arquitetura #architecture #architecture #architexture #digital #arquitectura #drawing #modern #ARQUITETAPAGE #architectureporn #marker #plantingdesign #rendering #handmade #render #exterior #gardendesign #garden #designer #design
Eric Arneson, who curates Pangaea Express, is a landscape designer who uses Instagram well. A great mix of process photos, drawing details, photos from the field, final renderings, and all with a good dose of experimentation.
Finnish photographer Konsta Punkka describes himself as the squirrel whisperer. His photos of Scandinavian wildlife are startling because of the close proximity of his subjects. His photos of the landscape are equally striking.
It's monster season!! Filthy Lurker knows best …..absolutely stunning every time !! 🙂 Geneva yes indeed :))The invasion has already begun …. #urbanart #urbannation #streetart #graffiti #publicspace #community #publicart #filthylurker #berlin #monster #tentacles #invasion #artattacks #intervention #inflatable #geneva
There are some great Instagram feeds featuring street art. The Museum for Urban Contemporary Art curates one of the better ones. Edgy, often disturbing murals and installations.
Another photojournalist, Danielle Villisana, offers snapshots of life from global cities.
There are plenty of great professional photographers on Instagram. Tyson Wheatley’s account stands out for his incredible compositional skills and use of light.
Also, be sure to check out American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA)’s account, too.
