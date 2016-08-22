15 of the Best Instagram Accounts for Landscape Architects

Instagram is a great way to get inspired, but there are over 500 million active accounts, so who should you follow? For landscape architects, fresh ideas can be found from following other landscape architects, but also those outside the field: artists, technologists, illustrators, and designers. Here are a few of my favorite Instagram accounts, which offer unique imagery and perspectives.

Please use the comments section to let us know other Instagram accounts you enjoy.

Aerial Aesthetics

Drone photographers (see above) are just starting to test the medium. Aerial Aesthetics provides a steady stream of some of the best images this technology has to offer.

Beeple

EASY LIFE #c4d #cinema4d #3d #gold A photo posted by beeple (@beeple_crap) on Feb 24, 2016 at 7:24pm PST

The worst thing you can say about Beeple, AKA Mike Winkleman is that some of his work is derivative. But that’s inevitable when you’ve created a new piece of art everyday for the last 3,400 days and counting. Beeple’s “every days” have inspired many. Some of his recent work shows a fascination with vast, arid landscapes.

Curiosity Rover

This image of Mount Sharp was taken in the "Kimberly" area back in 2014. It has recently been determined by Mars Science Laboratory #MSL project scientists that billions of years ago Mars was capable of storing water in lakes for extended time periods. This image was color balanced so the rocks and sky would look almost as if they were on Earth. A photo posted by Curiosity Rover (@marscuriosity) on Oct 11, 2015 at 8:20pm PDT

The best Instagram account to follow for photos of the gorgeous Martian landscape is NASA’s, whose Curiosity Rover is currently exploring the base of Mt. Sharp, an 18,000 foot peak rising up out of a 96 mile-wide crater.

Gmunk

Like a Hot #InfraMunk Oven 🌈😎🌈 A photo posted by Bradley G Munkowitz (@gmunk) on Aug 18, 2016 at 3:57am PDT

Bradley Munkowitz, AKA Gmunk, is a boundary-pushing digital artist, videographer, and photographer. His current series of infrared landscape photos is breathtaking, and he also has a great eye for patterns, textures, and materials.

Inhabitat Design

This account offers eco-architecture renderings and interior design photos, with some great landscape design mixed in.

Landscape Architecture

A good compilation of images of modern and classic landscape design.

Master Landscapers Association

Master Landscapers Association offers some examples of modern landscape design that most people may not otherwise come across. Plenty of Australian flora and construction process photos, too.

Night Photography

Nighttime photography is extremely challenging, but offers great creative opportunities. The Night Photography account consolidates the most creative, dramatic nighttime shots into one feed, giving many perspectives on life in the dark.

Oehme van Sweden

#tbt @dcldp getting knee deep in aquatic planting in #Portland. (Photo by @lizzielouie) #landscapearchitecture #lilypond #greenwall #portlandgardens A photo posted by Oehme, van Sweden (@oehmevansweden) on Jun 23, 2016 at 6:48am PDT

Oehme van Sweden is one of the few landscape architecture firms to curate a compelling Instagram account. Vivid photos of plantings, works in progress, life around the office, and a fairly regular output of new content, make this feed stand out.

Katie Orlinsky

Shishmaref wedding. @magnumfoundation @magnumemergencyfund @storytellalaska @akphotoworkshop #Shishmaref #akphotoworkshops #akvillagelife A photo posted by Katie Orlinsky (@katieorlinsky) on Aug 8, 2016 at 8:20pm PDT

Photojournalist Katie Orlinsky captures everyday life, focusing on marginalized communities. Her recent series of photos from Alaska shows how integral the land and sea are to everyday life.

Pangaea Express

Eric Arneson, who curates Pangaea Express, is a landscape designer who uses Instagram well. A great mix of process photos, drawing details, photos from the field, final renderings, and all with a good dose of experimentation.

Konsta Punkka

~ Good old squirrel hood. Have a good one ✌🏻️ A photo posted by Konsta Punkka (@kpunkka) on Jul 1, 2016 at 9:57pm PDT

Finnish photographer Konsta Punkka describes himself as the squirrel whisperer. His photos of Scandinavian wildlife are startling because of the close proximity of his subjects. His photos of the landscape are equally striking.

Urban Nation Berlin

There are some great Instagram feeds featuring street art. The Museum for Urban Contemporary Art curates one of the better ones. Edgy, often disturbing murals and installations.

Danielle Villisana

Morning makeup. #wakeup #makeup #window #reflection #women #riseandshine #lima #peru A photo posted by Danielle Villasana (@davillasana) on Oct 26, 2015 at 8:39am PDT

Another photojournalist, Danielle Villisana, offers snapshots of life from global cities.

Tyson Wheatley

A photo posted by tyson wheatley (@twheat) on Jun 25, 2016 at 10:53pm PDT

There are plenty of great professional photographers on Instagram. Tyson Wheatley’s account stands out for his incredible compositional skills and use of light.

Also, be sure to check out American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA)’s account, too.

Check out the #ArtDirectorsCut from the February issue of @landarchmag! Designed by Michael Vergason Landscape Architects Photo credit: Brian Luenser Photography A photo posted by ASLA (@landscapearch) on Feb 11, 2016 at 7:06am PST