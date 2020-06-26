My Brown Privilege

By Melissa Henao-Robledo, ASLA

As a first-generation Latina, I’m a person of color who believes in the significance of Black Lives Matter and expanding diversity in the field of landscape architecture. An individual’s personal journey shapes their professional life — if one is lucky enough to pursue a profession.

This is not always the case for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), who live daily with implicit bias resulting from systematic racism. I’m compelled to share what it feels like to watch and navigate white privilege and fragility. It’s time to “get comfortable with being uncomfortable” and the Black design movement.

The “there’s no one to hire” response does not cut it anymore. The good news is you are already creative designers and planners that champion for solutions every day. Now you can champion for the change within your workplace and the industry.

Early education is the key to spreading awareness of landscape architecture. Commit to mentoring K-12 and high school students. With the recent shift to virtual meetings, mentoring a student anywhere in the United States is possible. Have your firm attend a high school career fair. Collaborate with your local AIA Chapters that have established K-12 outreach programs. Volunteer for ASLA’s Virtual Career Day and openly express your support to welcome and embrace diverse voices and life experiences.

During my master of landscape architecture education at North Carolina State University I was fortunate to have a Latino professor, Fernando Magallanes, ASLA, who I related to not only because we looked alike but also because we freely and openly expressed our Latin selves. Rodney Swink, FASLA, was pivotal in my engagement with ASLA. Both he and Fernando have presented and introduced the landscape architecture profession at the Hispanic Educational Summit hosted by the North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals. Kofi Boone, ASLA, continues to inspire. Reading Kofi’s Black Landscapes Matter, I’ve learned about Black landscapes in North Carolina that I was not aware of — and I grew up in North Carolina.

I’m very fortunate and proud to work for a company that is committed to equity and embraces my boisterous cultural identity. For several years, they have demonstrated their ongoing support by sponsoring panel speakers, webinars, and workshops that raise the voices of diversity in the landscape architecture community.

Firms can invest in a diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan and hire a facilitator to guide your company through the process. Read the ASLA Diversity Summit reports and elevate the voices of the LGBTQIA community. Are you familiar with LEED’s project team checklist for social impact?

Use your company’s voice and platform to share the work your colleagues are doing. This is a great way for BIPOC to get a glimpse into your company culture.

Do your project renderings and photo shoots include BIPOC, people of a variety of ages, and people with disabilities? Have you considered the inclusive or exclusive message these images portray?

Aprende Español! The ASLA Activity Book en Español is a great resource to learn the fundamental vocabulary of landscape architecture. Make the effort to communicate with your Latinx colleagues and employees en Español.

As we endure the COVID-19 pandemic that is literally wiping out BIPOC, the country has exploded with protests and a call for safety and socio-economic equity. During a protest in Austin, Texas, I was in awe and bewilderment to discover protestors had shut down Interstate 35, the same interstate that divided Austin to create a “Negro District” via the 1928 master plan and subsequently was segregated by design to create a “ghetto for African Americas.”

I know what it means to feel afraid for the safety of my Black loved ones because they are identified by the color of their skin, not their contribution to society, educational aspirations, smiles, love, and joy they bring to the world.

During the protests, as I stood there in my truth, in my brown privilege, I felt a tremendous sadness for the lack of diversity in the landscape architecture profession. Have you ever had to consider the pain, injustice, or lack of diversity representation of your race in your office, company, or profession?

By the year 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau projects the nation to become a majority-minority nation. My hope is this article will help practitioners seize the moment and cultivate the future voices of landscape architecture that reflect the communities we serve.

Melissa Henao-Robledo, ASLA, is the Landscape Forms Business Development Representative for Central and South Texas. She is the Texas ASLA Chair of the Committee on Student Organizations. She has participated in National ASLA Diversity Summits and has served as the Chair for the Central Texas ASLA and the AIA Austin Latinos in Architecture.