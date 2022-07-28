Landscape Architects Form High-Profile Task Force to Take Action on Climate and Biodiversity Crises

Led by climate leaders in the field of landscape architecture, ASLA is developing a profession-wide Climate Action Plan

ASLA has announced it is developing its first Climate Action Plan for the U.S. landscape architecture community. The ambitious plan seeks to transform the practice of landscape architecture by 2040 through actions taken by ASLA and its members focused on climate mitigation and adaptation, ecological restoration, biodiversity, equity, and economic development. The plan will be released at the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture, November 11-14, 2022, in San Francisco, CA.

The ASLA Climate Action Plan is led by a five-member Task Force and 16-member Advisory Group of climate leaders from the landscape architecture profession.

Pamela Conrad, ASLA, Founder of Climate Positive Design and Principal at CMG Landscape Architecture, has been named chair of the Task Force.

The diverse, intergenerational Task Force includes climate leaders at different stages of their professional life.

“Landscape architects are leaders in designing solutions to the climate and biodiversity crises that also provide multiple environmental, economic, social, and health co-benefits. ASLA purposefully included both established and emerging climate leaders in this critical Task Force, which will shape the profession far into the future,” said Eugenia Martin, FASLA, ASLA President.

Task Force members include:

Chair: Pamela Conrad, ASLA , PLA, LEED AP, Principal, CMG Landscape Architecture, and Founder, Climate Positive Design, San Francisco, California Conrad built Climate Positive Design into a global movement with the goal of ensuring all designed landscapes store more carbon than they emit while providing environmental, social, cultural, and economic co-benefits.

, PLA, LEED AP, Principal, CMG Landscape Architecture, and Founder, Climate Positive Design, San Francisco, California Diane Jones Allen, FASLA , D. Eng., PLA, Director, Program in Landscape Architecture, University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), and Principal Landscape Architect, DesignJones, LLC, Arlington, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana

, D. Eng., PLA, Director, Program in Landscape Architecture, University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), and Principal Landscape Architect, DesignJones, LLC, Arlington, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana José M. Almiñana, FASLA , SITES AP, LEED AP, Principal, Andropogon Associates, Ltd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

, SITES AP, LEED AP, Principal, Andropogon Associates, Ltd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sarah Fitzgerald, ASLA , Designer, SWA Group, Dallas, Texas

, Designer, SWA Group, Dallas, Texas Vaughn Rinner, FASLA, PLA, Former ASLA President, Seattle, Washington

The goals, objectives, and action items of the plan are also shaped by a Climate Action Plan Advisory Group of 16 diverse climate leaders, who are based in 12 U.S. states and two countries and in private and public practice and academia. The Group consists of nine members who identify as women, seven as men, two as Black, four as Asian and Asian American, one as Latina, and one as Native American.

“ASLA believes equity needs to be at the center of climate action, because we know climate change will disproportionately impact underserved and historically marginalized communities. It is important that the group guiding the Climate Action Plan and the future of the profession mirrors the diversity of the landscape architecture community and its breadth of educational and practice areas,” said Torey Carter-Conneen, ASLA CEO.

Advisory Group members include:

Monique Bassey, ASLA , Marie Bickham Chair, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

, Marie Bickham Chair, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Scott Bishop, ASLA , RLA, Principal, BLD | Bishop Land Design, Quincy, Massachusetts

, RLA, Principal, BLD | Bishop Land Design, Quincy, Massachusetts Keith Bowers, FASLA , RLA, PWS, Founding Principal, Biohabitats, Charleston, South Carolina

, RLA, PWS, Founding Principal, Biohabitats, Charleston, South Carolina Pippa Brashear, ASLA , RLA, Resilience Principal, SCAPE Landscape Architecture & Urban Design, New York, New York

, RLA, Resilience Principal, SCAPE Landscape Architecture & Urban Design, New York, New York Meg Calkins, FASLA , FCELA, Professor of Landscape Architecture, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina

, FCELA, Professor of Landscape Architecture, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina Chingwen Cheng, ASLA , PhD, PLA, LEED AP, Program Head and Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture, Urban Design, and Environmental Design, The Design School, Arizona State University, and President-Elect, Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA), Tempe, Arizona

, PhD, PLA, LEED AP, Program Head and Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture, Urban Design, and Environmental Design, The Design School, Arizona State University, and President-Elect, Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA), Tempe, Arizona Jose de Jesus Leal, ASLA , PLA, IA, Native Nation Building Studio Director, MIG, Inc., Sacramento, California

, PLA, IA, Native Nation Building Studio Director, MIG, Inc., Sacramento, California Manisha Kaul, ASLA , PLA, CDT, Principal, Design Workshop, Inc., Chicago, Illinois

, PLA, CDT, Principal, Design Workshop, Inc., Chicago, Illinois Greg Kochanowski, ASLA , AIA, Design Principal & Partner, GGA, and Founder, The Wild: A Research Lab, Los Angeles, CA

, AIA, Design Principal & Partner, GGA, and Founder, The Wild: A Research Lab, Los Angeles, CA Mia Lehrer, FASLA , President, Studio-MLA, Los Angeles, CA

, President, Studio-MLA, Los Angeles, CA Hitesh Mehta, FASLA , FRIBA, FAAK, Associate AIA, President, HM Design, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

, FRIBA, FAAK, Associate AIA, President, HM Design, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Kate Orff, FASLA , Professor, Columbia University GSAPP & Columbia Climate School, and Founder, SCAPE Landscape Architecture & Urban Design, New York, New York

, Professor, Columbia University GSAPP & Columbia Climate School, and Founder, SCAPE Landscape Architecture & Urban Design, New York, New York Jean Senechal Biggs, ASLA , Transportation Planning Manager, City of Beaverton, Portland, Oregon

, Transportation Planning Manager, City of Beaverton, Portland, Oregon Adrian Smith, FASLA , Staten Island Team Leader, New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, New York, New York

, Staten Island Team Leader, New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, New York, New York Matt Williams, ASLA , Planner, City of Detroit Planning & Development Department (PDD), Detroit, Michigan

, Planner, City of Detroit Planning & Development Department (PDD), Detroit, Michigan Dou Zhang, FASLA, SITES AP, LEED AP BD+C, Director of Shanghai Office, Sasaki, Shanghai, China

In 2021, ASLA joined with Architecture 2030 to call for the landscape architecture, planning, architecture, development, and construction professions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in their projects and operations by 50-65 percent by 2030 and achieve zero emissions by 2040.

Also last year, ASLA ratified the International Federation of Landscape Architects’ Climate Action Commitment, which calls for limiting planetary warming to 1.5°C (2.7 °F). The commitment is supported by 70,000 landscape architects in 77 countries, the largest coalition of landscape architecture professionals ever assembled to advance climate action.

In 2020, ASLA and its members formed a Climate Action Committee, which has guided climate action priorities and laid the groundwork for the Climate Action Plan.