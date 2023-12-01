Tune In: Landscape Architects at COP28

Many events featuring landscape architects at COP28 in Dubai will be livestreamed via the UN Climate Change website or YouTube. Recordings will also be available.

ASLA is sending two delegates to COP28 in Dubai, and eight virtual delegates will join online. This is the second year ASLA has been an NGO observer to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP) process.

Landscape architect delegates will make the case for maximizing nature-based solutions through design.

ASLA delegates attending:

Additional landscape architect and landscape architecture educator delegates:

And learn more about the eight ASLA virtual delegates joining online.

Events featuring landscape architect delegates at COP28:

Enhancing Urban Water Resilience through Nature-based Solutions in Public Places

Tuesday, December 5

6.30 AM EST – 8:00 AM EST / 3:30 PM -5:00 PM GST

UN-Habitat

Water Pavilion, Blue Zone

This workshop “focuses on empowering local stakeholders to enhance urban water resilience through nature-based solutions in public space.” The goal is to “combine insights from local experiences and existing methodologies and toolkits.”

Co-Moderators:

Pamela Conrad, ASLA

Kotchakorn Voraakhom, International ASLA

Driving Higher Education for Global Action

Tuesday, December 5

5.30 AM EST – 6.30 AM EST / 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM GST

Thailand Pavilion, Blue Zone

“Students are demanding it. Our world needs it. How is higher education responding to changing curriculum that addresses climate change? What are new methods and techniques for pedagogy, and how should it evolve? Which approaches can be translated for all parts of the world?”

Speakers:

Pamela Conrad, ASLA

Beth Martin, Washington University in St. Louis

Harleen Marwah, University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Pisut Painmanakul, Chula Engineering

Kotchakorn Voraakhom, International ASLA

Nature-Base Solutions and Climate Finance Mechanisms

Wednesday, December 6

7.00 AM – 9.00 AM EST / 4:00PM – 5:00 PM GST

Thailand Pavilion, Blue Zone

“Cities in the Global South are continuously growing, and all strive to enhance adaptation and nature-based solutions. One obstacle is the lack of financial incentives for implementation. Experts from all sectors will highlight how public and private-sector leadership can mobilize action and re-direct financial flows towards nature and climate.”

Eugenie Birch, University of Pennsylvania

Torey Carter-Conneen CEO, ASLA

Mauricio Rodas Ecuadorian lawyer, social policy consultant and politician

Kotchakorn Vorraakhom, International ASLA

Anna Wellenstein, Sustainable Development Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific, World Bank

Scaling Up Nature-Based Solutions in Urban Environments

Wednesday, December 6

4.15 AM – 5.15 AM EST / 1:15 PM – 2:15 PM GST

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pavilion, Blue Zone

Hosted with the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA)

IUCN Livestream

“Cities are an overlooked but critical opportunity to deploy nature-based solutions. Urban infrastructure built with nature supports biodiversity, builds resilience, and accelerates carbon mitigation.”

Torey Carter-Conneen, CEO, American Society of Landscape Architects

Pamela Conrad, ASLA

Kotchakorn Voraakhom, International ASLA

Claudia Robles, Presidential Advisor & Former First Lady, Costa Rica

Lisa Richmond, Senior Fellow, Architecture 2030

Nature-based Solutions and the Built Environment: Designing for Resilience, Drawdown and Biodiversity

Friday, December 8

7.45 AM – 9.15 AM EST / 4.45 PM – 6.15 PM GST

Official COP28 Side Event, SE Room 9, Blue Zone

“Nature-based infrastructure solutions support resilience, equity, public health, and biodiversity, and accelerate carbon mitigation. Designing with nature can help global communities reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and protect and conserve 30 percent of ecosystems by 2030.”

Speakers:

Torey Carter-Conneen, CEO, American Society of Landscape Architects

Pamela Conrad, ASLA

Dr. Siddharth Narayan, Assistant Professor, Integrated Coastal Programs, Eastern Carolina University

Dr. Sandeep Sengupta, Global Coordinator for Climate Change, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Kotchakorn Voraakhom, International ASLA

Moderator: Lisa Richmond, Senior Fellow, Architecture 2030

Investing in Nature

Saturday, December 9

2:00 AM – 3:00 AM EST / 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM GST

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Pavilion, Blue Zone

Speaker:

Kongjian Yu, FASLA

“Nature plays a critical role in providing valuable resources and services that underpin and support sustainable development and the well-being of people and the planet. Well-functioning and diverse ecosystems regulate the Earth’s climate, build resilience to the impacts of climate change, and enhance the sustainable management of water and land. Forests, wetlands, coral reefs can effectively provide infrastructure functions while delivering additional climate and biodiversity co-benefits.

To achieve the goals and targets of the Kunming – Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, both increasing nature-positive financial flows and reducing nature-negative flows will be needed. International financial institutions play a key role in closing the $700 billion annual global biodiversity finance gap and helping countries meet their commitments.”

This high-level side event will “bring together representatives from international financial institutions, governments, the private sector, think tanks, and academia to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with scaling up nature-positive and biodiversity financing.”

Accelerating Finance for Nature-based Solutions: Unlocking Opportunities for Sustainable Development

Saturday, December 9

5:30 AM – 6:45 AM EST / 2:30 PM – 3:45 PM GST

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pavilion Pavilion, Blue Zone

Co-hosted by the French Development Agency (AFD) and The International Development Finance Club (IDFC)

IUCN Livestream

Keynote speaker:

Kongjian Yu, FASLA

“Despite increasing global interest in nature-based solutions, lack of financing remains a major barrier to implementing these solutions at scale. This event will will bring together development partners and government officials at the ministerial level alongside IUCN to discuss and launch initiatives that could potentially accelerate financing for nature-based solutions to implement plans at national and sub-national levels.”

Innovative Governance for Flood and Drought Risk Management

Sunday, December 10

1:00 AM EST – 2:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM GST

Thailand Pavilion, Blue Zone

“Rising sea levels, more extreme storms, and increased drought risk are impacting people now. Societies have long struggled to prepare for and respond to floods and droughts — two hydrological extremes that can happen to the same country at the same time. Better management of water resources can help reduce climate change risks and adapt to its impacts.

While climate change is compounding many challenges, it also presents an unprecedented opportunity. We have a chance to leverage these investments towards green, resilient, and inclusive development that reduces rather than further exacerbates our societies’ vulnerability to climate risks.”

Jennifer Sarah, Global Director, Climate Change Group at World Bank

Simon Richter, University of Pennsylvania

Allison Lassiter, University of Pennsylvania

Kotchakorn Voraakhom, International ASLA