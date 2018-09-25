PARK(ing) Day Showcases the Power of Public Space

On Friday, September 21, landscape architects and designers around the world participated in the 14th annual PARK(ing) Day to demonstrate the power of public space. PARK(ing) Day helps the public see the difference a designed space, even one as small as a metered parking spot, can make in their community.
The Landscape Architecture Bureau (LAB) in Washington, D.C. gave passersby an opportunity to simply relax and read on a Friday afternoon.
The rain has cleared and LAB’s Pop-Up Library is ready for action! Stop by with a good book or pick one from our shelves to enjoy at the park! @dcpubliclibrary Southeast Branch is joining us at 1pm for kids book giveaways and library card sign ups! #parkingday2018 #ASLAPD18 #potomacasla #publicpark #publiclibrary #publicspace #landscapearchitecture #parkingdaydc
The DLR Group in Sacramento, California, let people use the space to play some classic video games, if they worked for it.
OLIN in Philadelphia created a landscape made of paper for the public to immerse themselves in.
Experience Paper Landscapes, an outdoor imaginary stage for the city. Landscapes are layered, immersive worlds, and we were inspired by how simply folding and cutting a flat piece of paper can create different forms and stories in the same way. Come immerse yourself in our Paper Landscapes this @parkingdayphila and see what new perspective it brings to you! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #PARKingDayPHL #PARKingDay2018 #PARKingDay #ASLAPD18 #PaperLandscapes #parklet #olin #landarch #landscapearchitecture #landscape #urbandesign #urbanplanning #architecture #design
The Kansas State University Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects used their parklet to educate people about the benefits of trees.
Landscape designers at Quackenbush Architects in Columbia, South Carolina, demonstrated what exactly fits in a parking space other than a car.
ASLA’s members posted 424 times using our PARK(ing) Day hashtag, #ASLAPD18. View all of the posts on our tagboard.
