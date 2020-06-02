Black Lives Matter

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) condemns racial injustice and police violence against black people and black communities. We are using this day to blackout in support of justice for George Floyd and many other black lives lost. #vote #BlackoutTuesday”

ASLA released the following statement on this weekend’s protests, from ASLA President Wendy Miller, FASLA:

“We are all horrified by the events that unfolded over the last several days. I am personally roiling with emotions, watching in real-time the injustices and inequitable treatment of people and communities who are in anguish because of centuries of racial discrimination. As landscape architects, we work to ensure that all persons have the right to equitable access to environmental and community benefits in the places they live, work, and learn. Now is the time for us to work to help ensure that these communities have fair and equitable treatment in all aspects of life.”

Read ASLA’s Public Policy on Environmental Justice.

Read more about ASLA’s work to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.