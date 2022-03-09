By Heather Whitlow

Addressing the climate crisis will require an unprecedented scale, scope, and pace of physical landscape transformation. There is an essential role for the built environment disciplines in re-imagining this future and translating the goals of decarbonization, jobs, and justice into on-the-ground practices and built works.

Through panel discussions, Grounding the Green New Deal: A Summit on Design, Policy, and Advocacy on April 9 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. will identify ways to accelerate individual and collective actions to effect change.

Speakers and panelists include:

Roxanne Blackwell, Hon. ASLA, Director, Federal Government Affairs at ASLA

Dana Bourland, The JPB Foundation

Kevin Bush, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Billy Fleming, ASLA, Weitzman School of Design McHarg Center

Bryan Lee Jr., Colloquate

Kate Orff, FASLA, Columbia Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes

Colette Pichon Battle, Gulf Coast Center for Law & Policy

Nikil Saval, Pennsylvania State Senate

Anne Whiston Spirn, FASLA, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The summit builds from the Green New Deal Superstudio, a year-long open call that attracted the participation of more than 3,000 students and practitioners in the built environment disciplines. Some 670 design and planning projects were submitted to give form to the goals of the movement-led vision, and a select set will be on display during the event.

The summit is being presented in partnership with the NBM as part of its Climate Action Weekend and Climate Action/Building/Community (ABC) program series. The Museum is presenting a family and community event the following day on April 10, Planet Curious – A World of Climate Curiosity, which is open to the public, free of charge.

The Grounding the Green New Deal Summit and Superstudio are an initiative of the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF) in association with the Weitzman School of Design McHarg Center, the Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), and the Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA).

Heather Whitlow, Hon. ASLA, is senior director of programs and communications at the Landscape Architecture Foundation.